Tax expert foresees big gains due to federal reform policy

Calling it the most comprehensive change since the Reagan administration, a local tax expert predicts the recently passed federal tax reform law will be a big boost for local businesses.

Speaking before the Northern Guam Rotary Club, Joe Arnett, Senior Advisor for financial services company Deloitte and Touche, explains that companies will see a number of substantial benefits, saying, "Local corporations that have foreign subsidiaries, and those include Saipan and all the outer islands, will get a benefit. Those earnings over the next eight years will no longer be taxable."

He continued, "The passthrough entities now, the LLCs, the partnerships and sub-Chapter Ss, are all going to be entitled to a 20-percent deduction of their gross income reported at the partner and individual levels so that's a huge benefit for them.:

But he says the new tax law will take a big bite out of the government's tax revenues. One estimate predicts about a 70-million dollar loss. And Arnett says GovGuam needs to start planning now, saying, "I've been concerned with the debt for the last 5 or 6 years as I've walked and talked to business leaders around the island. And so I would hope they would tackle the spending issue and priorities more than anything before they seek to increase taxes or increase the cost to all of us."

For individuals, the key benefits are lower tax rates across all brackets, and an increase in the standard deduction. The changes kick in for this 2018 tax year.

