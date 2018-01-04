Cop arrested for possessing child pornography

A Guam police officer is placed under arrest accused of having child porn.

GPD officer Gregory Ray Pan Quintanilla is charged with possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.

Authorities say criminal investigation detectives received information about the disturbing images from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say the video images were flagged after being reported by Facebook's compliance office.

Detectives then discovered the FB account belonged to one of their own, and made the arrest.

Quintanilla has been with the force for four years. He has been placed on a 20 day paid administrative leave, as an internal affairs investigation gets underway.