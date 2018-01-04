Brooks warns of impending public sector cash crunch - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Brooks warns of impending public sector cash crunch

Posted: Updated:

The Public Auditor joins other financial experts, in warning of a looming cash crunch for GovGuam. Doris Flores Brooks says businesses and individuals will get to keep more of their money as a result of federal tax reforms, but the government will likely see a huge drop in revenue.

Brooks spoke before the Rotary Club on the financial health of GovGuam and the new reality it faces under the new tax laws.  "You're going to be remitting to the Government of Guam smaller income tax withholdings. So that effect is going to be felt very immediately," she stated. She says the decrease in tax revenue will force the government to tighten its belt, but she believes no amount of cost-cutting will be enough.

"But revenues have got to increase, gross receipts tax has got to increase," said Brooks.

But business leaders were quick to push back on the notion of GRT hike.  Tim Kernaghan of wholesale company Dickerson & Quinn says the business community understands that the government needs to raise more revenue, but increasing the GRT will simply give off-island companies who don't pay other local taxes, a big edge over local businesses. His solution, replace gross receipts tax altogether.

"What I think is the fairest way to do that is get rid of the gross receipts tax and impost a sales tax. That way the consumer is only taxed one time, and goods from off-island and local distributors are treated the same," he explained.

A bright spot is the pending relocation of several thousand marines from Okinawa, brooks says the influx of new tax dollars will help mitigate the impact of the tax cuts. The first of the troops aren't expected to arrive until the early 2020's.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Single mediator will handle church lawsuits

    Single mediator will handle church lawsuits

    A new year hopefully brings the Church closer to resolving the 150-plus clergy sexual abuse lawsuits against them. In a joint filing on Thursday, attorneys for both parties agree that they wish to proceed with only Tony Piazza as their choice mediator for settlement talks. As reported, the federal court asked parties to consider Judge Susan Mollway to join their team. According to plaintiffs' attorney David Lujan and Church attorney John Terlaje, "It is the desire to proceed w...More >>
    A new year hopefully brings the Church closer to resolving the 150-plus clergy sexual abuse lawsuits against them. In a joint filing on Thursday, attorneys for both parties agree that they wish to proceed with only Tony Piazza as their choice mediator for settlement talks. As reported, the federal court asked parties to consider Judge Susan Mollway to join their team. According to plaintiffs' attorney David Lujan and Church attorney John Terlaje, "It is the desire to proceed w...More >>

  • Thief rips off iPad from VR exhibit at GPO

    Thief rips off iPad from VR exhibit at GPO

    Police need your help tracking down a thief. Investigators say it was on Saturday, December 23rd, a theft of property complaint was filed by the owner of the Virtual Reality stand at the Guam Premier Outlets. The suspect in question was seen taking an IPad that controls the virtual effects for the rides. Guam Crime Stoppers is asking if anyone recognizes this man to call them at 477-HELP.More >>
    Police need your help tracking down a thief. Investigators say it was on Saturday, December 23rd, a theft of property complaint was filed by the owner of the Virtual Reality stand at the Guam Premier Outlets. The suspect in question was seen taking an IPad that controls the virtual effects for the rides. Guam Crime Stoppers is asking if anyone recognizes this man to call them at 477-HELP.More >>

  • More banned items found at Mangilao prison

    More banned items found at Mangilao prison

    Random shakedowns at the Mangilao prison on Wednesday led to officers finding contraband. It's the first finding of the new year. A search of the facility's Post 5 unit resulted in corrections officers finding a cell phone inside one of the prison cells. DepCor leaders say two inmates were being housed inside that cell, however, it's unclear who owned the phone. GPD was called to investigate, as well.

    More >>

    Random shakedowns at the Mangilao prison on Wednesday led to officers finding contraband. It's the first finding of the new year. A search of the facility's Post 5 unit resulted in corrections officers finding a cell phone inside one of the prison cells. DepCor leaders say two inmates were being housed inside that cell, however, it's unclear who owned the phone. GPD was called to investigate, as well.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly