Brooks warns of impending public sector cash crunch

The Public Auditor joins other financial experts, in warning of a looming cash crunch for GovGuam. Doris Flores Brooks says businesses and individuals will get to keep more of their money as a result of federal tax reforms, but the government will likely see a huge drop in revenue.

Brooks spoke before the Rotary Club on the financial health of GovGuam and the new reality it faces under the new tax laws. "You're going to be remitting to the Government of Guam smaller income tax withholdings. So that effect is going to be felt very immediately," she stated. She says the decrease in tax revenue will force the government to tighten its belt, but she believes no amount of cost-cutting will be enough.

"But revenues have got to increase, gross receipts tax has got to increase," said Brooks.

But business leaders were quick to push back on the notion of GRT hike. Tim Kernaghan of wholesale company Dickerson & Quinn says the business community understands that the government needs to raise more revenue, but increasing the GRT will simply give off-island companies who don't pay other local taxes, a big edge over local businesses. His solution, replace gross receipts tax altogether.

"What I think is the fairest way to do that is get rid of the gross receipts tax and impost a sales tax. That way the consumer is only taxed one time, and goods from off-island and local distributors are treated the same," he explained.

A bright spot is the pending relocation of several thousand marines from Okinawa, brooks says the influx of new tax dollars will help mitigate the impact of the tax cuts. The first of the troops aren't expected to arrive until the early 2020's.