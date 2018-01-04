SandCastle performers win Merlin Award for Best Family Magic Show

by Tyler Matanane

Do you believe in magic? If not, one show just might take you there. A local magic extravaganza is now getting global recognition for the entertainment they've put on here for the past couple of years.

They've presented their talent to tourists and locals at the SandCastle in Tumon. But, now when you hear the names Chris and Ryan Zubrick, you can add "Best Family Magic Show" of 2018. The couple receiving the prestigious Merlin Award from the International Magicians Society today.

Tony Hassini, chairman and CEO of the organization, told KUAM News, "Guam will get the spotlight because they get the Merlin Award for the Best Family Show 2018." Hassini added that the designation is well deserved."

We caught up with the Zubricks right after they received their award, with Ryan saying, "It's really amazing to win an award that other magicians like David Copperfield and Siegfried & Roy have won that I watched on TV and grew up respecting."

Both have been in the magic game for most of their lives. "Magic is our lives," shared Chris. "It's all we know starting as a young boy playing with a magic set I found in a cereal box being able to show family and friends something amazing that they perhaps didn't know how it worked or couldn't do really built up my self-esteem."

And family is important for this couple. These illusionists recently expanding their family with their son, Oliver. "I can't wait to share this with our son and to teach him magic and help him grow and become a better person through magic," Chris said.

So yes, there is the award, but the big question: IS MAGIC REAL?

"There is some smoke and mirrors but I think the magic that we create happens inside everyone, as cheesy as that sounds. It's the wonder, it's the awe, and it's like Chris said earlier being able to put down your cell phone for an hour and enjoy a show with the family," said Ryan.

So if you want to check out this first ever internationally recognized magic show on Guam, go to zubrickmagic.com.