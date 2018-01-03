Agat residents will have first crack at MangoFest vendor applica - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Agat residents will have first crack at MangoFest vendor applications

Posted:
By Kehani Mendiola
A story making its way around conversations is making many islanders go bananas...or should we say mangoes? The Agat Mayor's office announced that vendor applications for their annual Mango Festival will be open to Agat residents a day before the rest of the public.  

Island festivals have always been a fun way to show village pride and to come together as a community. With that being said, the Annual Agat Mango Festival will celebrate its 12th year in May. But with some small changes in place, on Saturday, the Agat Mayor's Office made a public announcement that applications for vendors would be available for Agat residents only on January 22 and open to the public on January 23.

Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico made the decision in order to allow Agat residents to reserve spots for the festival before outside vendors. "Our people of Agat want to take pride in their festival and they want to partake in this year's festival and it's a great idea, it's a great opportunity for everyone to come out and celebrate and to be together as one community," he explained.

Mayor Susuico just wants to give Agat residents a chance to showcase their village, but the new application policy has local vendors upset.

Joaquin Naputi is a local business owner and has been a vendor at the mango festival for 11 years, however he is not a resident of the large southern village. "It should be open to everyone on the same day on a first come, serve basis. This will be fair and equal to everyone," he told KUAM News.

He believes that by letting Agat residents apply first, there will be little to no slots for other public vendors. Naputi isn't the only vendor who believes this unfair.

In an email to the Agat Mayor's Officer, Hyunhi Flot stated, "I am sure you are doing your best to support your constituents but this is not fair. Business is business and there is nothing impeding Agat residents from lining up in line along with other vendors who are competing for vendor slots."

The 12th annual Agat mango festival will be held from May 25 to the 27.

