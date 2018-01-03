Efficient A/C systems save you big money - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Efficient A/C systems save you big money

Posted: Updated:

It's easy to think green when it comes to air conditioning. And it's a double-win when you buy a high energy efficiency machine from a certified store with GPA rebates.

"The average unit cost is about $800, less $200 more efficient units meaning they spend less on power," explained Jun Gegato of Universal Air Supply. They've been in the air-con business for 11 years and counting. And Gegato, the sales manager, says

Jun Gegato, sales manager at Universal Air Supply says all their units meet EPA requirements, and can cut your power bill.

But the average lifespan is 5 to 10 years and common Guam problems, like humidity and geckos proper make proper maintenance is a must. "The key to that one is also maintenance it's just like cars no matter how could your car is it'll break down easily with proper maintenance it will last," he said.

There's no secret that Guam is hot, but Universal Air Supply is here to keep you a little bit cooler. With their energy program with GPA you'll be able to save money and energy in the long run."

Gegato said, "Basically all stores are the same the key though is price and service. We make sure we have all the parts especially those fast moving parts, we make sure we have that just in case somebody needs it, well not all companies have backup parts."

These parts he says are critical to the servicing and upkeep of your cooling system.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Joseph Sagdal pleads not guilty to murder

    Joseph Sagdal pleads not guilty to murder

    The man charged in last month's fatal double shooting pleads not guilty to murder. 24 year old Joseph Sagdal appeared in court on Wednesday. Sagdal, who is a shooting instructor, was in the Harmon area when he alleges he was hit in the face with a slingshot for unknown reasons. He then allegedly followed his attackers, shooting at them multiple times. Both Brokey Thamaso and AV Mwarecheong died from gunshot wounds. Sagdal remains in jail until he can post $500,000 cash bail. His...More >>
    The man charged in last month's fatal double shooting pleads not guilty to murder. 24 year old Joseph Sagdal appeared in court on Wednesday. Sagdal, who is a shooting instructor, was in the Harmon area when he alleges he was hit in the face with a slingshot for unknown reasons. He then allegedly followed his attackers, shooting at them multiple times. Both Brokey Thamaso and AV Mwarecheong died from gunshot wounds. Sagdal remains in jail until he can post $500,000 cash bail. His...More >>

  • Inmate charged says smuggled cell phone had no battery

    Inmate charged says smuggled cell phone had no battery

    The cellphone didn't have a battery nor was he using it to plan his escape or smuggle in additional contraband. These are just some of the arguments presented by defense for inmate Frank Edward Pangelinan who wants his contraband case thrown out. Though Pangelinan represents himself, the court appointed attorney William Pole to assist him. Pole argued that while it may be a crime to have a cellphone on prison grounds, it's an issue that could be dealt with at the prison and not thr...More >>
    The cellphone didn't have a battery nor was he using it to plan his escape or smuggle in additional contraband. These are just some of the arguments presented by defense for inmate Frank Edward Pangelinan who wants his contraband case thrown out. Though Pangelinan represents himself, the court appointed attorney William Pole to assist him. Pole argued that while it may be a crime to have a cellphone on prison grounds, it's an issue that could be dealt with at the prison and not thr...More >>

  • Island alert system good to go

    Island alert system good to go

    You may have heard the sirens go off on Tuesday. The result - the alert system is good to go. Guam Homeland security testing its all hazards alerts warning system for the first time in the New Year. Department spokesperson Jenna Blas says all 13 that were tested are operational. Now, they typically get concerns about the volume or distance heard, which she says really depends on several factors like wind, structures, traffic and other noises. The test will continue to occur every firs...More >>
    You may have heard the sirens go off on Tuesday. The result - the alert system is good to go. Guam Homeland security testing its all hazards alerts warning system for the first time in the New Year. Department spokesperson Jenna Blas says all 13 that were tested are operational. Now, they typically get concerns about the volume or distance heard, which she says really depends on several factors like wind, structures, traffic and other noises. The test will continue to occur every firs...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly