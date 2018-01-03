Joseph Sagdal pleads not guilty to murder

The man charged in last month's fatal double shooting pleads not guilty to murder.

24 year old Joseph Sagdal appeared in court on Wednesday.

Sagdal, who is a shooting instructor, was in the Harmon area when he alleges he was hit in the face with a slingshot for unknown reasons.

He then allegedly followed his attackers, shooting at them multiple times.

Both Brokey Thamaso and AV Mwarecheong died from gunshot wounds.

Sagdal remains in jail until he can post $500,000 cash bail.

His next court appearance is set for January 23.