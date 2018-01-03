Inmate charged says smuggled cell phone had no battery

The cellphone didn't have a battery nor was he using it to plan his escape or smuggle in additional contraband.

These are just some of the arguments presented by defense for inmate Frank Edward Pangelinan who wants his contraband case thrown out.

Though Pangelinan represents himself, the court appointed attorney William Pole to assist him.

Pole argued that while it may be a crime to have a cellphone on prison grounds, it's an issue that could be dealt with at the prison and not through the courts.

Pangelinan, we should note, was the same inmate who reportedly told authorities there would be less smuggling of prison contraband if prisoners were allowed to watch movies.

The government, meanwhile, argued Pangelinan was in fact using the cellphone as a communication device back in September.

The government provided a copy of those conversations to defense via CD.

The court will take the motion under advisement.