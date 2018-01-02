Detainee apparently died from beating, not natural causes

An internal affairs investigation at the Department of Corrections on top of a police death investigation is underway after a detainee is found dead at the Hagatna Detention Facility. Though it initially appeared the detainee died from natural causes, KUAM News has learned the 33-year-old was actually brutally beaten.

It now seems as if there was foul play, as the detainee was found dead with injuries apparently caused by someone else. Detainee Ernest Manson, who also goes by the name "Isar", is the reason police and medics responded to the Hagatna Detention Facility last Friday morning.

DOC director Tony Lamorena said, "It was a secured crime scene by the Guam Police Department, so our officers pulled back. Obviously, there was a person that expired and I immediately called for an internal affairs investigation to see if all procedures and SOPs were followed."

Lamorena confirms Manson was in a cell in the local side of the facility being housed with two others. An internal affairs investigation now ongoing to determine whether officers were doing their jobs. Chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola initially said Manson died from natural causes. He's performed an autopsy on Tuesday, however, could not confirm his results as the police investigation is ongoing.

However, KUAM has learned the manner of death is homicide, and that Manson suffered from a crushed chest.

Lamorena says whatever the outcome, "We will work with GPD - it's their crime scene and we will work with them."

Manson was being held on home invasion and 1st degree criminal sexual conduct charges. In December of last year, he was arrested accused of raping an 18-year-old woman with Down syndrome in Dededo. The Hagatna detention facility remains on lockdown.

Police say for now say it is an ongoing death investigation and authorities are not releasing details at this time.