Gas price up two cents to $3.87/gallon

$1.3 million in tax refunds were mailed out two days before the new year. The administration confirms Rev and Tax processed the checks for those who filed up to July 7. It also includes tax returns that had errors or were being audited that have since been corrected or completed. $144 million in tax refunds have been processed in 2017. The administration adds more than $1 billion in tax refunds have been paid out in he last seven years. Adelup contends had Senator Regine...

