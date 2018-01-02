Mark Smith appealing his case

Former GHURA attorney Mark Smith is taking his case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Late last year, the federal court denied his motion to dismiss, for reconsideration and to permit attorney David Lujan to re-enter appearance.

If you recall, Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong were tried last year for 55 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of government property among other charges.

That trial ended in a mistrial and the federal court disqualifying attorney David Lujan as Smith's counsel.