On December 29, Verona's hotel owner requested a follow-up inspection for the 6th to 8th floors - the findings remain the same. And the 1st to 8th floors are still closed. The hotel was previously cited for mold, and cockroaches.

And other establishments that were closed, like the Hills Lounge, Canton Cuisine, and Brooklyn Kitchenette, told Public Health they are not ready for a follow-up.