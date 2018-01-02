Harmon grocery store forced to close post-inspection - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Harmon grocery store forced to close post-inspection

Some would call the start of every month a busy time for grocery stores, but for 7-Day Supermarket in Harmon, a follow-up Public Health inspection forced them to close their doors.

The popular supermarket in the northern village got a 'D' rating. "We've been at this location for 29 years and during that time we haven't had any issues of  closures or inspections that warrant anything like this," explained store general manager Kyongao Ku. "It's a real shock to us and our employees we work around the clock, really hard to as well that everything is up to standards."

Ku says the last inspection was December 22. Public Health gave them 10 days to clean up, today was a routine follow-up.  "So today was the tenth day, and they came by today, and when they did their follow up inspection they checked everything from the stains on the walls to cracked tiles and we did fix everything except that the temperatures on the chillers didn't match," he continued.

The official Public Health Report does note some violations were corrected, however, refrigerated food did not match the proper holding temperatures, and there appears to be signs of active rodent activity to which, the management disagrees. "We don't agree with that they said they found one dropping, to my understanding when rats leave droppings they leave more than one," he shared.

From a C to a D rating, due to Public Health violations it looks like the 7-Day Supermarket is closed, however, business owners challenge the agency process. "You know, whenever there's a problem the inspectors would point it out to us, this inspector she didn't point it out to us, after she was debriefing us she said oh yeah I took a picture of it but when we came down to look for it,  it wasn't there," Ku said.

"There's a lot of discrepancies and things we don't really agree with," he added.

Though the inspection report is clear that the person in charge refused to sign, and though they may not agree with the findings, until Public Health finds the establishment up to code, the D rating means the supermarket will remain closed.

  • Gas price up two cents to $3.87/gallon

    The price at the pumps made a jump into the new year. At $3.87 a gallon, prices are confirmed to have increased by 2 cents at Mobile gas stations and 76 Circle K...other gas companies such as Shells, are on standby. And as the new Liquid Fuel Tax law takes effect, only time will tell if prices will go up any further.More >>
  • Mark Smith appealing his case

    Former GHURA attorney Mark Smith is taking his case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Late last year, the federal court denied his motion to dismiss, for reconsideration and to permit attorney David Lujan to re-enter appearance. If you recall, Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong were tried last year for 55 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of government property among other charges. That trial ended in a mistrial and the federal court disqualifying at...More >>
  • No change at Verona after follow-in inspection

    On December 29, Verona's hotel owner requested a follow-up inspection for the 6th to 8th floors - the findings remain the same. And the 1st to 8th floors are still closed. The hotel was previously cited for mold, and cockroaches. And other establishments that were closed, like the Hills Lounge, Canton Cuisine, and Brooklyn Kitchenette, told Public Health they are not ready for a follow-up.More >>
