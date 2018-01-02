Harmon grocery store forced to close post-inspection

Some would call the start of every month a busy time for grocery stores, but for 7-Day Supermarket in Harmon, a follow-up Public Health inspection forced them to close their doors.

The popular supermarket in the northern village got a 'D' rating. "We've been at this location for 29 years and during that time we haven't had any issues of closures or inspections that warrant anything like this," explained store general manager Kyongao Ku. "It's a real shock to us and our employees we work around the clock, really hard to as well that everything is up to standards."

Ku says the last inspection was December 22. Public Health gave them 10 days to clean up, today was a routine follow-up. "So today was the tenth day, and they came by today, and when they did their follow up inspection they checked everything from the stains on the walls to cracked tiles and we did fix everything except that the temperatures on the chillers didn't match," he continued.

The official Public Health Report does note some violations were corrected, however, refrigerated food did not match the proper holding temperatures, and there appears to be signs of active rodent activity to which, the management disagrees. "We don't agree with that they said they found one dropping, to my understanding when rats leave droppings they leave more than one," he shared.

From a C to a D rating, due to Public Health violations it looks like the 7-Day Supermarket is closed, however, business owners challenge the agency process. "You know, whenever there's a problem the inspectors would point it out to us, this inspector she didn't point it out to us, after she was debriefing us she said oh yeah I took a picture of it but when we came down to look for it, it wasn't there," Ku said.

"There's a lot of discrepancies and things we don't really agree with," he added.

Though the inspection report is clear that the person in charge refused to sign, and though they may not agree with the findings, until Public Health finds the establishment up to code, the D rating means the supermarket will remain closed.