Military family's quick thinking prevents rape

A family new to Guam make a heroic effort when they see something just isn't right. Cory Cunningham and his wife Sunshine were at the beach on New Year's Day when they saw a woman who appeared heavily intoxicated get into a car with men she didn't seem to know. What the couple did next likely prevented a rape.

Cunningham shared a video on Facebook on Monday. Overnight it received over 17,000 views and hundreds of comments and likes. "I posted the video just to make people aware that when they see something that doesn't belong, they should report it," he told KUAM News. "And I wasn't expecting it to be a huge like hit or something."

On New Year's Day, Cory and Sunshine loaded up their three young children and headed to Gun Beach. After watching the first sunset of 2018, they returned to their car where they observed three men with a woman, who appeared drunk. "We were getting ready to leave and I look over and my wife says 'She's not wearing any panties!', and I look over and she's not wearing any panties and she doesn't look like she's coherent. She's stumbling all over the place."

Two of the men appeared to be pressuring the woman to get into their car. "She had her arms spread, like she does not want to go. And I told my wife we're witnessing a kidnapping. We've got to do something. So that's when we called 911," he recalled.

After calling police and reporting what they were seeing, the suspect car left the beach. He said, "They ended up getting the girl in the front seat, and when they got her in the front seat the two younger guys started celebrating, like they had accomplished something."

Cunningham followed behind in his car at a safe distance with his family in tow, and the 911 dispatcher still on the line. "That's one of the main reasons I didn't do anything at the site," he added. "I didn't know if they had any weapons. I didn't want to jeopardize my family's safety, and my wife was awesome. She was the one driving."

Police effectuated a pullover of the suspect car in the Dededo area, with Cunningham parked at a nearby store, capturing the video. "One of the officers came over, got my wife's information, and he told me that he knew the guys personally and that we prevented a rape tonight. I was like thank God - the girl, she was apparently okay. They got her out of the car," he said.

The Cunninghams moved to Guam from Florida just six months ago. Cory is a weapons instructor for the Air Force. His primary duty is security forces. "Obviously, training pays off. The whole situation just didn't feel right. Me and my wife noticed it," he said.

"She deserves just as much credit as I do."

There's no word yet on any arrests in this case.

According to GPD spokesperson AJ Balajadia, the incident resulted in a single arrest for DUI.

Though it appeared to be abduction, the woman involved told police she went willingly with the men.

Balajadia tells KUAM the Cunninghams did the right thing.

"At the end of the day it's important for the community to stay involved. If they see something suspicious they should report it."