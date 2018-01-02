Packets ready for prospective election candidates - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Packets ready for prospective election candidates

By Kehani Mendiola
It's finally here! And we're not just talking about the New Year. The 2018 candidacy packets are now available for pick up at the Guam Election Commission.

The countdown didn't just end at midnight. For potential candidates, it's only about to begin. As of Tuesday, The Guam Election Commission announced that candidacy packets for the 2018 primary election are now available. So what's in these packets?

GEC executive director Maria Pangelinan fills us in, saying, "And inside the packets there are nominating petition forms. So these petitions must be completely filled out, front and back. For senators, they need 250. For governor, lieutenant governor, and the congressional delegate, they need 500 signatures, 500 valid signatures."

But that's not all. Potential candidates must also fulfill these requirements before filing. "They need to also get a police clearance and a district court and superior court clearance. They also need to sign a certification of non-conviction which says under oath that they have never been convicted of a crime of moral turpitude which is a qualification. They must also be able to validate that they are registered voters of Guam. They need to send us a filing fee of $100. They also need to sign under oath that they are qualified to run for the respective office," said Pangelinan.

But what makes this election year even more exciting? After four years, Guam will hold another election for executive office, as Governor Eddie Calvo ends his second term in the gubernatorial chair.

Pangelinan said, "So every time, there's a gubernatorial race...the voter turnout goes up much higher."

And that's exactly what they want, as she added, "We're hoping with more candidates and with excellent candidates, we're hoping to get voter participation back up again."

James Moylan was the first to pick up a candidacy packet for senator under the GOP. Packets can be picked up at GEC's main office. The Guam Election Commission is hoping for a higher voter turnout rate for the 2018 election. The deadline to file candidacy packets is June 26.

