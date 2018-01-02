OPA crowdsources audit plan

The price at the pumps made a jump into the new year. At $3.87 a gallon, prices are confirmed to have increased by 2 cents at Mobile gas stations and 76 Circle K...other gas companies such as Shells, are on standby. And as the new Liquid Fuel Tax law takes effect, only time will tell if prices will go up any further.More >>
Former GHURA attorney Mark Smith is taking his case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Late last year, the federal court denied his motion to dismiss, for reconsideration and to permit attorney David Lujan to re-enter appearance. If you recall, Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong were tried last year for 55 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of government property among other charges. That trial ended in a mistrial and the federal court disqualifying at...More >>
On December 29, Verona's hotel owner requested a follow-up inspection for the 6th to 8th floors - the findings remain the same. And the 1st to 8th floors are still closed. The hotel was previously cited for mold, and cockroaches. And other establishments that were closed, like the Hills Lounge, Canton Cuisine, and Brooklyn Kitchenette, told Public Health they are not ready for a follow-up.More >>
Is there a government of Guam agency you want investigated? The Guam OPA is putting out a survey to the community, as they develop their audit plan for the year. Along with providing the agency name, the survey will ask what specific areas you want looked into, as well as, to detail any alleged illegal activities.More >>
He needed money to buy Christmas gifts for his girlfriend. This apparently the motive for the man caught on surveillance footage robbing a woman and her daughter in the parking lot just days before Christmas. 18 year old Kelly Hutch Apenis was arrested and charged with third degree robbery. As we reported, off-duty Naval security officer Anthony Mugavero was leaving the mall when he heard a scream for help. That's when he ran after the purse snatcher. Though he recovered the purse...More >>
Abused multiple times a day and sleep deprived. Three children now out of harm's way after a couple was placed under arrest. Joseph Leon Guerrero and Thelma Quinata face charges of aggravated assault and terrorizing, both with special allegations for vulnerable victims. Court documents state the children, 13 years of age or younger, were interviewed separately. The defendants reportedly forced the children to stay awake, even a blink would prompt abuse. The children described a m...More >>
$1.3 million in tax refunds were mailed out two days before the new year. The administration confirms Rev and Tax processed the checks for those who filed up to July 7. It also includes tax returns that had errors or were being audited that have since been corrected or completed. $144 million in tax refunds have been processed in 2017. The administration adds more than $1 billion in tax refunds have been paid out in he last seven years. Adelup contends had Senator Regine...More >>
The Guam International Airport Authority and 22 of its tenants and stakeholders partnered to end 2017 by giving back. The effort is called "Deck the halls and give," which is a decorating program that offered airport tenants and vendors an opportunity to raise money for a good cause. Two local organizations that deal with autism, Autism Community Together and Hunter Speaks, were given their checks of $2,200 raised by each group.More >>
In an effort to help address the needs at the Guam Memorial Hospital, Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje is proposing Bill 225. The measure would address such needs at the hospital by way of the remaining Hotel Occupancy Tax Bond proceeds. Terlaje states, "We have consistently heard from our medical professionals and residents that GMH is in dire need of updated medical equipment and resources for modernization to better serve our community and save lives." She hopes the bill mi...More >>
It's sure to be a better new year with shorter lines and less wait times when going to the Department of Revenue & Taxation. It's been one month since they opened up their satellite office in the Agana Shopping Center. DRT Director John Camacho says the second office has been very effective, telling KUAM News, "Lines are done by five or before five in other words its working so a lot of people are shifting. People in the south side are already going there, so it's really wo...More >>
