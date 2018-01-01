Mall parking garage robber needed money for Christmas presents

He needed money to buy Christmas gifts for his girlfriend. This apparently the motive for the man caught on surveillance footage robbing a woman and her daughter in the parking lot just days before Christmas.

18 year old Kelly Hutch Apenis was arrested and charged with third degree robbery.

As we reported, off-duty Naval security officer Anthony Mugavero was leaving the mall when he heard a scream for help.

That's when he ran after the purse snatcher.

Though he recovered the purse, the suspect was able to flee on foot.

According to court documents, Apenis told police he targeted the female victim because she was unaccompanied by a male.

Mugavero, meanwhile, has since been recognized with a certificate of commendation for his heroic actions.