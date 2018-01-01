Man, woman forced children to stay awake - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man, woman forced children to stay awake

Posted: Updated:

Abused multiple times a day and sleep deprived.

Three children now out of harm's way after a couple was placed under arrest.

Joseph Leon Guerrero and Thelma Quinata face charges of aggravated assault and terrorizing, both with special allegations for vulnerable victims.

Court documents state the children, 13 years of age or younger, were interviewed separately.

The defendants reportedly forced the children to stay awake, even a blink would prompt abuse.

The children described a metal bucket with a fire burning inside.

If they went to sleep or even blinked, the defendants would hold their face close to the flames, or they'd be forced to inhale the smoke.

The defendants also allegedly made threats to the children.

If either defendant was to go to jail, the children were led to believe that upon their release, they'd be beaten or killed.

When interviewed by police, Leon Guerrero said he was trying to teach the children not to go to sleep early.

Though he admitted to striking the victims with a broom, he said it was an accident.

Quinata, meanwhile, told police she used a belt, a bamboo stick, or her hand to discipline the children due to their attitude or behavior and that it worked because the children were young.

Police visited the home, which had no running water or power.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Gas price up two cents to $3.87/gallon

    Gas price up two cents to $3.87/gallon

    The price at the pumps made a jump into the new year. At $3.87 a gallon, prices are confirmed to have increased by 2 cents at Mobile gas stations and 76 Circle K...other gas companies such as Shells, are on standby. And as the new Liquid Fuel Tax law takes effect, only time will tell if prices will go up any further.More >>
    The price at the pumps made a jump into the new year. At $3.87 a gallon, prices are confirmed to have increased by 2 cents at Mobile gas stations and 76 Circle K...other gas companies such as Shells, are on standby. And as the new Liquid Fuel Tax law takes effect, only time will tell if prices will go up any further.More >>

  • Mark Smith appealing his case

    Mark Smith appealing his case

    Former GHURA attorney Mark Smith is taking his case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Late last year, the federal court denied his motion to dismiss, for reconsideration and to permit attorney David Lujan to re-enter appearance. If you recall, Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong were tried last year for 55 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of government property among other charges. That trial ended in a mistrial and the federal court disqualifying at...More >>
    Former GHURA attorney Mark Smith is taking his case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Late last year, the federal court denied his motion to dismiss, for reconsideration and to permit attorney David Lujan to re-enter appearance. If you recall, Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong were tried last year for 55 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of government property among other charges. That trial ended in a mistrial and the federal court disqualifying at...More >>

  • No change at Verona after follow-in inspection

    No change at Verona after follow-in inspection

    On December 29, Verona's hotel owner requested a follow-up inspection for the 6th to 8th floors - the findings remain the same. And the 1st to 8th floors are still closed. The hotel was previously cited for mold, and cockroaches. And other establishments that were closed, like the Hills Lounge, Canton Cuisine, and Brooklyn Kitchenette, told Public Health they are not ready for a follow-up.More >>
    On December 29, Verona's hotel owner requested a follow-up inspection for the 6th to 8th floors - the findings remain the same. And the 1st to 8th floors are still closed. The hotel was previously cited for mold, and cockroaches. And other establishments that were closed, like the Hills Lounge, Canton Cuisine, and Brooklyn Kitchenette, told Public Health they are not ready for a follow-up.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly