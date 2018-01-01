$1.3M paid out in tax refunds

$1.3 million in tax refunds were mailed out two days before the new year. The administration confirms Rev and Tax processed the checks for those who filed up to July 7. It also includes tax returns that had errors or were being audited that have since been corrected or completed.

$144 million in tax refunds have been processed in 2017. The administration adds more than $1 billion in tax refunds have been paid out in he last seven years.

Adelup contends had Senator Regine Biscoe Lee transmitted the TRAN bill to the administration this summer that tax refunds for all filers in 2017 would have been out sooner, and the administration would be preparing to pay out tax refunds for those preparing to file in the next couple of weeks.

In November 2017, the high court responded to a petition by Governor Calvo on his bill to finance tax refunds. It was approved by a slim 7 to 6 margin, but lawmakers refused to transmit the measure citing the need for a legislative majority of eight votes. But the justices ruled that legislation can be passed by an affirmative vote of the majority of members present and voting.

“We are prepared to take the next step to compel Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee to follow the Organic Act,” Calvo said.