Guam welcomes first baby born on US soil in 2018 - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam welcomes first baby born on US soil in 2018

Posted: Updated:

The New Year started off on a wonderful note, as a proud island tradition was upheld in Tamuning. The first baby born on United States soil came into the world at the Guam Memorial Hospital, a mere two seconds after midnight, with hundreds of fellow Guamanians celebrating the arrival of 2018 at nearby Ypao Beach.

Baby Logan James Lynch Perez, the second son of mother Jennica Lynch and Davante Perez of Barrigada, was born healthy and happy, weighing 6 pounds, and being 18 inches tall. Little Logan was birthed by Dr. Tom Shieh, who's had the privilege for several years of welcoming the first newborn to Guam. The OB/GYN said the birth was all-natural and flawless.

As such, the 14th Annual I Love Guam "Where America's 1st Baby is Born" Program bestowed nearly $4,000 in prizes from various local businesses for Logan and his family. Plus, the family of last year's first baby, Kylie Ray Tesalona, donated a Gift Basket to Logan, as well, as a sign of their gratitude for all the support and love they received last year from the community.

Congratulations to Logan's family...and Hafa Adai 2018!

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • $1.3M paid out in tax refunds

    $1.3M paid out in tax refunds

    $1.3 million in tax refunds were mailed out two days before the new year. The administration confirms Rev and Tax processed the checks for those who filed up to July 7. It also includes tax returns that had errors or were being audited that have since been corrected or completed.  $144 million in tax refunds have been processed in 2017. The administration adds more than $1 billion in tax refunds have been paid out in he last seven years.  Adelup contends had Senator Regine...More >>
    $1.3 million in tax refunds were mailed out two days before the new year. The administration confirms Rev and Tax processed the checks for those who filed up to July 7. It also includes tax returns that had errors or were being audited that have since been corrected or completed.  $144 million in tax refunds have been processed in 2017. The administration adds more than $1 billion in tax refunds have been paid out in he last seven years.  Adelup contends had Senator Regine...More >>

  • Guam Airport community raise money for charities

    Guam Airport community raise money for charities

    The Guam International Airport Authority and 22 of its tenants and stakeholders partnered to end 2017 by giving back. The effort is called "Deck the halls and give," which is a decorating program that offered airport tenants and vendors an opportunity to raise money for a good cause. Two local organizations that deal with autism, Autism Community Together and Hunter Speaks, were given their checks of $2,200 raised by each group.More >>
    The Guam International Airport Authority and 22 of its tenants and stakeholders partnered to end 2017 by giving back. The effort is called "Deck the halls and give," which is a decorating program that offered airport tenants and vendors an opportunity to raise money for a good cause. Two local organizations that deal with autism, Autism Community Together and Hunter Speaks, were given their checks of $2,200 raised by each group.More >>

  • Senator Terlaje crafts legislation to help hospital

    Senator Terlaje crafts legislation to help hospital

    In an effort to help address the needs at the Guam Memorial Hospital, Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje is proposing Bill 225. The measure would address such needs at the hospital by way of the remaining Hotel Occupancy Tax Bond proceeds. Terlaje states, "We have consistently heard from our medical professionals and residents that GMH is in dire need of updated medical equipment and resources for modernization to better serve our community and save lives." She hopes the bill mi...More >>
    In an effort to help address the needs at the Guam Memorial Hospital, Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje is proposing Bill 225. The measure would address such needs at the hospital by way of the remaining Hotel Occupancy Tax Bond proceeds. Terlaje states, "We have consistently heard from our medical professionals and residents that GMH is in dire need of updated medical equipment and resources for modernization to better serve our community and save lives." She hopes the bill mi...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly