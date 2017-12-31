Guam welcomes first baby born on US soil in 2018

The New Year started off on a wonderful note, as a proud island tradition was upheld in Tamuning. The first baby born on United States soil came into the world at the Guam Memorial Hospital, a mere two seconds after midnight, with hundreds of fellow Guamanians celebrating the arrival of 2018 at nearby Ypao Beach.

Baby Logan James Lynch Perez, the second son of mother Jennica Lynch and Davante Perez of Barrigada, was born healthy and happy, weighing 6 pounds, and being 18 inches tall. Little Logan was birthed by Dr. Tom Shieh, who's had the privilege for several years of welcoming the first newborn to Guam. The OB/GYN said the birth was all-natural and flawless.

As such, the 14th Annual I Love Guam "Where America's 1st Baby is Born" Program bestowed nearly $4,000 in prizes from various local businesses for Logan and his family. Plus, the family of last year's first baby, Kylie Ray Tesalona, donated a Gift Basket to Logan, as well, as a sign of their gratitude for all the support and love they received last year from the community.

Congratulations to Logan's family...and Hafa Adai 2018!