In an effort to help address the needs at the Guam Memorial Hospital, Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje is proposing Bill 225.

The measure would address such needs at the hospital by way of the remaining Hotel Occupancy Tax Bond proceeds.

Terlaje states, "We have consistently heard from our medical professionals and residents that GMH is in dire need of updated medical equipment and resources for modernization to better serve our community and save lives." She hopes the bill might alleviate the need for proposed tax increases for hospital modernization projects.