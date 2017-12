It's sure to be a better new year with shorter lines and less wait times when going to the Department of Revenue & Taxation.

It's been one month since they opened up their satellite office in the Agana Shopping Center.

DRT Director John Camacho says the second office has been very effective, telling KUAM News, "Lines are done by five or before five in other words its working so a lot of people are shifting. People in the south side are already going there, so it's really working out. I think the public is confident now in getting their license renewed and getting a Guam ID."

Again, the Agana satellite office is only for those renewing or applying for their driver's license or Guam ID.