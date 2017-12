The Governor's Office has published a request for proposal soliciting a firm or organization to provide multiple lobbying and consulting services in the areas authorized by Guam law. Adelup stating in a press release, the rejection of H2B visa applications is one of the immediate issues facing our island. Among the variety needs of contractors: Assistance with drafting proposed language and persuading Congress to include provisions in the appropriate authorizing legislation that are favorable to Guam's alien labor certification program, including H2-B Work Visas.

Additionally, they are looking for someone to monitor activity in Congress and the federal Executive Branch Administration that has a potential impact on Guam and the Pacific and communicating that information in a timely manner to the Governor's Chief of Staff or other designee.