Guam Public Library now features video games!

By Kehani Mendiola
Have you visited your local public library? You may want to check out some of the new things they have going on, as the Guam Public Library offers new services for its patrons of all ages.

Game on! It's a new year and new things are happening at your local library. As of Wednesday, the Guam Public Library will now have video game consoles available for play at all of their branches.

Frank Aflague is the spokesperson for the Guam Public Library and told KUAM News, "We're implementing video game playing here at the library, not for check out, but to actually play the games here in the library and they are educational games and it's for the Xbox and the Playstation 4."

The Guam Public Library received funding to purchase the new game consoles through the Institute of Museum and Library Services 2016 Competitive Grant and was approved in July 2016. Just a few of the games that will be available include Are you smarter than a 5th Grader for Xbox and Just Dance 2015 for PS4.

GPLS hopes this new service will entice Guam's teenage crowd to come into library, with Aflague saying, It's one of the targets that we're trying to reach out to come into the library and see the other services we do have."

The Guam Public Library offers a wide array of services for people of all ages - Children, teens, and even the young at heart. Man'amko computer training classes will be offered to senior citizens beginning on January 22 throughout March 1.

The class will cover basic computer skills such Microsoft Word, Excel, Email, and Internet use. "The last time we had this computer training it was very successful that after the sessions were done they were calling to see if were able to do it again. And this time we're able to do it now," said Aflague.

Classes will be broken down into one week sessions and be limited to six students, with registration ongoing.

For more information on any of these services, you can visit their website at gpls.guam.gov.

