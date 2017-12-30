Ordot-Chalan Pago mayor will make good on promise for village gy - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Ordot-Chalan Pago mayor will make good on promise for village gym

Posted: Updated:

Staying true to your New Year resolution to get fit and stay healthy might get easier. Ordot-Chalan Pago mayor Jessy Gogue has a plan for a village gym.

He had a dream, of a multipurpose gym 30,000 square feet in size in the heart of Ordot-Chalan Pago. "When I first took office in 2009, one of the things I had made a commitment I would try to find a way to build a gymnasium in the village," Gogue recalled. The mayor wants to keep his promise to his village in the New Year. It's a $3.9 million project - a gym at the Olympic level, located right near the baseball field. It's goal: promoting fitness and health for all of Guam, and even with a stage for the arts.

"First and foremost, since it is a sports complex a lot of activities that are typically Olympic-level activities. We want to invite people who are athletes and compete at the Olympic level we want them to have a government facility that they can come to, to workout and or even hold tournaments," said the mayor.

Thinking of Olympic sports that we'll see in 2020, like squash and badminton. The mayor wants to include these facilities along with concrete basketball and volleyball courts. saying they're on track to secure funding. "We have what we call general purpose rooms one of them will be converted into a weight room we can have people train on weights, whether it be heavy lifting but Olympic-level type sports. Hopefully, we find the resources and money to equip it," he said, looking ahead.

The gym will be true to its name, Mayor Gogue even thinking far into the future. For in the event of natural disasters, like typhoons, this would be a shelter and schools could reopen sooner.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • $1.3M paid out in tax refunds

    $1.3M paid out in tax refunds

    $1.3 million in tax refunds were mailed out two days before the new year. The administration confirms Rev and Tax processed the checks for those who filed up to July 7. It also includes tax returns that had errors or were being audited that have since been corrected or completed.  $144 million in tax refunds have been processed in 2017. The administration adds more than $1 billion in tax refunds have been paid out in he last seven years.  Adelup contends had Senator Regine...More >>
    $1.3 million in tax refunds were mailed out two days before the new year. The administration confirms Rev and Tax processed the checks for those who filed up to July 7. It also includes tax returns that had errors or were being audited that have since been corrected or completed.  $144 million in tax refunds have been processed in 2017. The administration adds more than $1 billion in tax refunds have been paid out in he last seven years.  Adelup contends had Senator Regine...More >>

  • Guam Airport community raise money for charities

    Guam Airport community raise money for charities

    The Guam International Airport Authority and 22 of its tenants and stakeholders partnered to end 2017 by giving back. The effort is called "Deck the halls and give," which is a decorating program that offered airport tenants and vendors an opportunity to raise money for a good cause. Two local organizations that deal with autism, Autism Community Together and Hunter Speaks, were given their checks of $2,200 raised by each group.More >>
    The Guam International Airport Authority and 22 of its tenants and stakeholders partnered to end 2017 by giving back. The effort is called "Deck the halls and give," which is a decorating program that offered airport tenants and vendors an opportunity to raise money for a good cause. Two local organizations that deal with autism, Autism Community Together and Hunter Speaks, were given their checks of $2,200 raised by each group.More >>

  • Senator Terlaje crafts legislation to help hospital

    Senator Terlaje crafts legislation to help hospital

    In an effort to help address the needs at the Guam Memorial Hospital, Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje is proposing Bill 225. The measure would address such needs at the hospital by way of the remaining Hotel Occupancy Tax Bond proceeds. Terlaje states, "We have consistently heard from our medical professionals and residents that GMH is in dire need of updated medical equipment and resources for modernization to better serve our community and save lives." She hopes the bill mi...More >>
    In an effort to help address the needs at the Guam Memorial Hospital, Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje is proposing Bill 225. The measure would address such needs at the hospital by way of the remaining Hotel Occupancy Tax Bond proceeds. Terlaje states, "We have consistently heard from our medical professionals and residents that GMH is in dire need of updated medical equipment and resources for modernization to better serve our community and save lives." She hopes the bill mi...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly