Ordot-Chalan Pago mayor will make good on promise for village gym

Staying true to your New Year resolution to get fit and stay healthy might get easier. Ordot-Chalan Pago mayor Jessy Gogue has a plan for a village gym.

He had a dream, of a multipurpose gym 30,000 square feet in size in the heart of Ordot-Chalan Pago. "When I first took office in 2009, one of the things I had made a commitment I would try to find a way to build a gymnasium in the village," Gogue recalled. The mayor wants to keep his promise to his village in the New Year. It's a $3.9 million project - a gym at the Olympic level, located right near the baseball field. It's goal: promoting fitness and health for all of Guam, and even with a stage for the arts.

"First and foremost, since it is a sports complex a lot of activities that are typically Olympic-level activities. We want to invite people who are athletes and compete at the Olympic level we want them to have a government facility that they can come to, to workout and or even hold tournaments," said the mayor.

Thinking of Olympic sports that we'll see in 2020, like squash and badminton. The mayor wants to include these facilities along with concrete basketball and volleyball courts. saying they're on track to secure funding. "We have what we call general purpose rooms one of them will be converted into a weight room we can have people train on weights, whether it be heavy lifting but Olympic-level type sports. Hopefully, we find the resources and money to equip it," he said, looking ahead.

The gym will be true to its name, Mayor Gogue even thinking far into the future. For in the event of natural disasters, like typhoons, this would be a shelter and schools could reopen sooner.