A true bill has been handed down in the Superior Court of Guam against the 24 year old man accused in that deadly double shooting in Harmon earlier this month. A grand jury has indicted Joseph Sagdal. He was arrested on two counts of aggravated murder. As we reported, Sagdal claims he was hit in the face with a slingshot for unknown reasons the day of the shooting. He chased down his attacker with his gun in hand. Two people killed have since been identified as Brokey Thamaso ...

