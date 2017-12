A tip to authorities leads to the arrest of a man wanted by police in connection to multiple burglary complaints.

Ronnie Sanchez, 27, is charged with Home Invasion, Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Guilt Established by Complicity, Criminal Facilitation and Resisting Arrest.

GPD's Criminal Investigation Division tracked the suspect down at the Harmon Loop Hotel on Harmon Loop Road.

Sanchez was later interviewed and taken into custody.