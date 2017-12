A 35 year old man is under arrest accused of a stabbing in Dededo.

Angkel Peter is charged aggravated assault with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and assault.

Court documents state, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim after the pair got into a fight.

The fight starting after the suspect was seen drunk walking in front of an apartment building. He was yelling and banging on the wall. The victim told him to stop, and that's when the suspect called him out to fight.

The suspect punched the victim in the face, and the victim was apparently stabbed twice while trying to block the blows.