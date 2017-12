The Ordot Dump officially closed in 2011, and although Guam's Solid Waste Authority still faces challenges to adopt solid regulations and end federal receivership once and for all, Ordot-Chalan Pago Mayor Jessy Gogue says revenue collected from the Host Community Premium does good for his village.

"What this does is it's a fee collected by the solid waste agency in their district and those monies are set aside for the municipality to offset the impacts of having a dump in their backyard," he told KUAM News.

Mayor Gogue says the premium continues, and a total of $150,000 is received each year, that goes directly to funding community projects.