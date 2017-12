BMWs roll into Atkins Kroll.

The German based company that sells premium automobiles and motorcycles, will find a home on Guam at Atkins Kroll Inc. starting January 1, 2018.

In a press release, Des Graham, president of Atkins Kroll, says he looks forward to the transition, as they open temporary facilities for sales and maintenance of BMW vehicles.

We should note, Prestige Automobiles was the previous distributor of the luxury brand, but its owner and several employees currently face federal and local charges in an alleged scheme to fraudulently register cars and ship them to China.