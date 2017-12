The prison facility in Hagatna was placed on lock down after a detainee is found dead.

Chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola says it appears a detainee found dead at the Department of Corrections Hagatna Detention Facility died of natural causes.

Police and medics were called to the scene just after 9 o'clock today to a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person at the facility. When they arrived, the call was then reclassified to an expired body.

Espinola confirms the detainee, who has only been identified as a 33 year old man, did not have any traumatic injuries...meaning he does not suspect any foul play. An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

GPD's criminal investigation division is taking the lead on the death investigation.