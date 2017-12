Police release a description of the male suspect involved in that attempted strong armed robbery at the Micronesia Mall.

GPD Spokesperson Sergeant Paul Tapao said, "He's described as male, Micronesian, medium build 0732 he was last seen wearing a gray ball cap with his hair tied in a pony tail. Maroon long sleeved shirt with brown cargo shorts."

Also caught on camera, Tapao says a woman was seen accompanying the male suspect.

The two are seen walking around the mall prior to the incident.

The woman is described as medium build with a light complexion wearing a red and black shirt with black pants.

If you have any information on this case, you are urged to call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.