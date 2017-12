A 26 year old man is under arrest for allegedly beating a pregnant woman known to him.

Quinno John Domingo Cruz is charged with family violence, assault, and assault of an unborn child.

Court documents state, the pair had been arguing when the suspect allegedly punched her back multiple times. He is also accused of punching her head, face, and stomach area before kicking her in the leg.

The victim was taken to GRMC by a family member after concern that her unborn baby might have been injured.