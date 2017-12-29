UOG art faculty share expertise, talent, inspiration

If you're looking for some family fun over the holiday break, there's an ongoing exhibit featuring the best of University of Guam's art faculty.

It's art in Paradise, as UOG professors are excited about the newest installation in the Isla Art Center. "This is the UOG Faculty biennial, basically has our research in all of our disciplines," said Ric Castro, adding that twice a year, a fine arts professor at the University of Guam showcases his artwork at UOG with other faculty of the arts in an effort to promote local artwork.

"We have another faculty member Irenia Keskes, she's our printmaking professor, Louis Rifkowitz works in ceramics and clay. Our adjuncts photography and computer graphics," he said.

His own artwork a tribute to the jungles of Guam. "It's part of a series that started years ago in 2003, it's called Junglescapes of Guam it's basically me going into the jungle, taking photos bringing it back into my studio and me selecting which ones I want to put into the paint medium," he said.

The exhibit is free and open to the public and will run until January 12.