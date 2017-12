A conference focused on traditional healing, the third Amot Kumfirensia, or Chamorro medicine Conference, will take place on January 3-6 at the University of Guam. It brings together hundreds of healers from the neighboring Mariana Islands and the Philippines.

Zita Pangelinan, President of the Haya Foundation says it also keeps tradition alive, telling KUAM News, "Our indigenous healing tradition has been around for over 3,500 years; it's sustained our people and right now we're at a risk a threat to losing our healing practice."

The Haya Foundation hopes that this conference will inspire the next generation of Chamorro healers.