App lets you access social security info securely at libraries - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

App lets you access social security info securely at libraries

Posted: Updated:
By Kehani Mendiola
Connect

Tired of waiting in line at the Social Security Office? Well, now a new computer app allows you to view your valuable information without having to take a trip to their office. Along with being available at your fingertips, you can also access it your local public library.

Once again, technology makes our lives a little bit easier. As of Tuesday, residents can now access their Social Security Information at their local public library.

The Guam Office of Technology has installed the SSA Express Icon on 61 Guam Public Library System computers at their various branches. Frank Aflague is the spokesperson for the Guam Public Library and said, "It's kind of like a collaborative effort with the Social Security Administration. They've experienced something that has been very successful in other regions and they reached out to us to see if we could install the SSA Icon so it would be better accessible to patrons, for our patrons as well as their patrons."

The SSA Express Icon allows residents to access specific portions of the Social Security Administration's website, including their benefits, forms, SS card requests, and more.

The best part? It's free of charge and you won't have to visit their office in Tiyan. "They can just come in, sign in for the computer, click on the icon, and it will take them to different things that will be able to assist them with their benefits as well. I mean maybe not the entire process but some of things that they do go stand in line for," said Aflague.

The application continues to be what GPLS officials have stated as just "one of the services that we provide to the community in terms of being a hub for information."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Investigation launched after Airport Police officer's arrest

    Investigation launched after Airport Police officer's arrest

    An internal affairs investigation is underway after an airport police officer was placed under arrest.

    More >>

    An internal affairs investigation is underway after an airport police officer was placed under arrest.

    More >>

  • Conference on traditional healing next week

    Conference on traditional healing next week

    A conference focused on traditional healing, the third Amot Kumfirensia, or Chamorro medicine Conference, will take place on January 3-6 at the University of Guam. It brings together hundreds of healers from the neighboring Mariana Islands and the Philippines. Zita Pangelinan, President of the Haya Foundation says it also keeps tradition alive, telling KUAM News, "Our indigenous healing tradition has been around for over 3,500 years; it's sustained our people and right now we're...More >>
    A conference focused on traditional healing, the third Amot Kumfirensia, or Chamorro medicine Conference, will take place on January 3-6 at the University of Guam. It brings together hundreds of healers from the neighboring Mariana Islands and the Philippines. Zita Pangelinan, President of the Haya Foundation says it also keeps tradition alive, telling KUAM News, "Our indigenous healing tradition has been around for over 3,500 years; it's sustained our people and right now we're...More >>

  • Ice found in man's car after police pullover

    Ice found in man's car after police pullover

    A pullover involving a car that matched a description from a robbery case leads to this man's arrest on drug charges. 23 year old Derek Julian Salas Quinata was in the passenger seat at the time of the pull over. According to court documents, the officer could see Quinata pushing a brown paper bag under the passenger seat with his foot. A search of the car revealed an improvised glass pipe that tested positive for the drug "ICE."More >>
    A pullover involving a car that matched a description from a robbery case leads to this man's arrest on drug charges. 23 year old Derek Julian Salas Quinata was in the passenger seat at the time of the pull over. According to court documents, the officer could see Quinata pushing a brown paper bag under the passenger seat with his foot. A search of the car revealed an improvised glass pipe that tested positive for the drug "ICE."More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly