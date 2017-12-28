Ambitious students make use of college fair to prepare

School is out for the holidays, but many students KUAM News spoke with apparently don't take breaks when it comes to applying for higher education. This week the Department of Education hosted a college fair for high school juniors.

No breaks for the aspiring college student. High School Students are taking this Winter break to get a head start on their college apps. "I would like to go to Harvard or Princeton, but you know it's out of reach, UOG is the best option for me right now," described Ivan Roscll, a junior at Southern High School. He often dreams of finding the right college to pursue his degree, adding, "There are often many opportunities overlooked by students and starting early is the best option for us in terms of finding the right college just for us."

It's not the typical college fair. Usually held in September for High School Seniors. DOE wants to get the process started sooner, inviting 100 juniors to start lengthy, time consuming applications and look into financial aid.

Father Duenas junior Ethan Storie told KUAM News, "I think we all had a base understanding of what we would be doing but no one knew the details for financial aid and the best value for our education."

Home for the holidays, the workshops were led by Vincent Flores, originally from Sinajana, who now lives in Korea as the advising coordinator for Education USA. He shared, "I'm here in Guam, even though it's not my region, I'm helping students in Korea why shouldn't we do it for students here in Guam."

And if there's one lesson learned, Teryn Rupley a junior from JFK, says it's that all her goals are within reach. She said, "I learned different websites to narrow down your options there's no such thing as can't you can it's just the will to do it or not."