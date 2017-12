The customer is always right.

But, this patron apparently wanted to refund items he didn't pay for.

According to court documents, 27 year old Brandon Jerome Cruz was caught on Kmart surveillance footage gathering items in the store and attempting to refund them using a receipt with the same items purchased the day prior.

He was ultimately denied a refund and walked away with $35 worth of items.

Court documents also state he was carrying suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The items tested positive for the drug "ICE."

He was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance as well as retail theft.