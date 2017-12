He was the getaway driver in an armed robbery at a popular tourist spot.

In court on Thursday, Xavier Tedtaotao pleaded guilty to third degree robbery as a third degree felony.

The 39-year-old faces up to five years in jail.

His plea agreement requires he testify against his co-defendant, Jeremy Evaristo.

Evaristo allegedly wielded the gun at a woman and her daughter.

The duo reportedly made off with $800 worth of stuff.

Tedtaotao's next hearing is set for February 8, while Evaristo is set to appear in court next week.