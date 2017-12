No additional jail time for a prisoner busted with a Samsung cell phone. In court on Thursday, Julian Robles pleaded guilty to promoting prison contraband as a second degree felony.

Because he's already serving 20 years in jail for his federal drug conviction, the local court ordered he serve six months concurrent to the federal jail term.

As reported, Robles was busted with mailing $1.5 million worth of the drug "ICE" that he shipped from California to Guam.