His rape conviction stands. This according to a recent opinion by Supreme Court Justices in the appeal filed by Franklin Finik, Jr.

Finik appealed on grounds the trial court denied his motion to acquit at the close of the government's case in chief and that a government witness was allowed to bolster the credibility of the complaining witness.

KUAM files show the victim in this case was only 12-years-old.

The court sided with the government and affirmed Finik's conviction on all counts.