Guam Guard assembly hall renamed for Col. Walter Chris Perez

A-B-C-D: "Above and Beyond the Call of Duty" was the motto of the late Colonel Dr. Walter Chris Perez. As a tribute to his eight years of exemplary military service as State Surgeon, the Guam National Guard held a dedication ceremony on Thursday, renaming the Assembly Hall in his honor.

Colonel Dr. Perez was awarded posthumously with the Legion of Merit and Distinguished Service Medal of Guam which were accepted on his behalf by his children, Kallen and Matthew, and grandson Nolan.

The late colonel's daughter took a moment to speak about her father, saying, "There were many values in life that my dad treasured throughout his time on this earth. During the last decade of his life, three of those values became really apparent. And those were faith and family and freedom. And I know my dad particularly valued the specific type of freedom that our guardsmen and airmen fight for in the National Guard."

Numerous dignitaries were also in attendance for the ceremony including Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio, Major General Roderick Leon Guerrero, members of the Legislature, and the Perez family.