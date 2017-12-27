Social media post leads to health inspection of Josie's Special - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Social media post leads to health inspection of Josie's Special Batchoy

Public Health's year of inspections is not over.  A tip from a Facebook photo yesterday prompted an inspection today at Josie's Special Batchoy in Dededo.  

A photo gone viral on social media is what put this local establishment under Public Health's radar. Von Cabral, manager of Josie's Special Batchoy, says they felt the effect of the claim. "We took it to heart, of course we're going to do our best to fix the situation to find out what happened to see if it was really our chicken, and if it was our chicken to take immediate corrective action," said Cabral.

Public Health Inspectors responded to the Facebook post of maggots found in a piece of fried chicken. "They just conducted an inspection on us we got a B, which is alright it's not the best, it's just minor things we need to fix - minor temperature controls, a little bit of hardware issues with the sink. But everything checks out. It looks like we don't have a maggot problem or a fly problem," Cabral stated.

He says it's his first Public Health inspection as manager, and the officers did work with management, noting, "They walked me through everything, walked me through what I needed to fix, how to fix it. It was very professional. They actually helped me figure out what to do and how to do it."

Maggots are not to be taken lightly. Cabral says they are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of the customer's photo, reassuring customers that they care and their food is safe.

"I want to know more about the customer's story, about our cook's story and before we go anything I want all our customer's to know we are here serving good quality food that's only getting better," he said. "That is not in our heart to harm anybody or give anyone food that would make them sick."

Now, although the 'B' rating is good news for Josie's, it still means they have to put in work to keep their food safe.

