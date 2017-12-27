GRT exemptions questioned

At least one wholesale company is saying removing Gross Receipt Tax exemptions for them and others would have major impacts on consumers across the island.

This response comes after the Guam OPA crunched the numbers looking into GRT exemptions over at Rev & Tax. The report states GovGuam has foregone potential revenues of $210.7 million from fiscal years 2014 through 2016 as a result of the exemptions. They recommended a need for strong oversight and review over GRT.

However, Rev & Tax director John Camacho says his hands are tied from making changes, as the law allows for it.

"I think what the public auditor is also saying is we need to take a look at this and try to let the legislature know about these exemptions but I've been here for many years and these things have been brought up in the past I've been down there for many years talking about these things," he told KUAM News.

A roundtable hearing is set for January 16th at the Guam Congress Building to discuss this very issue. You can view the OPA report at opaguam.org.