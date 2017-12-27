Several businesses cited for operating without licenses - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Several businesses cited for operating without licenses

A couple dozen businesses have been fined for operating without a current business license.

Catching those operating illegally, John Camacho, DRT Director, said, "The citation is basically non renewal of business license." Camacho confirms his staff has been going door to door in recent months making sure shops are in compliance, adding, "We inspect the businesses out there and basically we want to make sure when we go they have a current visible business license and if they are selling alcohol and tobacco that all those are visible."

Checking their license and more., he added, "We not only penalize them for not renewing their license or getting a business license but we also look at the tax aspect. Are they actually filing gross receipts and paying gross receipts and if they have employees paying withholdings and income tax."

In total, Rev and Tax checked out 177 businesses and of that amount...34 have been cited. Fines starting at $500.

Camacho says for most that's their first warning, adding, "You know, strike one, strike two, strike three and then when you are strike three you lose your license so those are the things we are doing and apparently its working."

As of news time, Rev and Tax has not released the names of the companies that have been fined telling KUAM they are looking into their disclosure rules to determine if those names can be made public.

