Green waste has surged since introduction of invasive species

By Kehani Mendiola
Little critters that pose big problems. Since the introduction of the coconut rhinoceros beetle and little fire ants, the amount of green waste on our island has grown exponentially. Governor Eddie Calvo has since addressed this issue with his initiative to use air curtain burners, or burn boxes, to eradicate our island of these pests.

Pacific Unlimited holds the contract with the air curtain burner and a mobile version is available to be transported to any site where invasive species are present in order to prevent the risk of spreading the infestation..

So how does it work? Matthew Sablan, Director of the Dept. of Agriculture explains, saying, "It generates concentrated heat and the green waste is actually dumped into the container and what it does - the intensity of the heat burns it into ashes. The way the operator handles it is they have a water spray where it eliminates intensive smoke emanating out of the burning effect."

And what about its impact on the environment? Sablan continued, "The operators and the vendors do comply with regulations by Guam EPA and they do have control measures on air control. So everything is a requirement with the operator. So they have that in place, there are certain ways they need to burn and how much heat to put into the container."

The initiative continues once again in Hagatna. As of Tuesday, an estimate of 600 cubic yards of infested trees are to be processed.  So far no complaints have been made about the ongoing operation, according to the Hagatna Mayor's Office.

Over ,1500 cubic yards of green waste have already been eliminated. The verdict? "It burns and it turns it to ashes," confirmed Sablan. "As far as disposing it - very effective."

The operation will continue in Hagatna throughout the week. Plans are also in the works to continue the initiative in Yona and Talofofo.

The use of the air curtain burner proves to be a rapid solution to eradicate Guam's invasive species. However, the Department of Agriculture hopes to find more productive solutions, such as composting, in the long term.

