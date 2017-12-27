James Niosy appears before judge for family violence, child abuse

He picked up his daughter from the child's grandmother, but when he dropped her back less than an hour later the child was apparently badly bruised and beaten. James Niosy is now facing criminal charges of family violence and child abuse, both as third degree felonies.

If his name sounds familiar, it was back in January Niosy was arrested for allegedly lying to police. He had gone into a store to buy a drink, but when he returned, his car was gone. To prompt a quicker response for his stolen car, he reportedly lied and said his toddler daughter was in the back seat.

The call prompted an island wide search for the girl through the AMBER alert system when in fact, the child was in her mother's care the entire time. Bail has been set at $15,000 for his most recent arrest.

This father of five facing serious charges. "Your Honor, this defendant's charges are very serious. The one year old child, very vulnerable victim, serious injuries, going to require surgery. Multiple injuries to the victim, there are other children in the family that he poses a danger to," announced prosecutor Peter Santos. recommending the $15,000 cash bail for Niosy. The 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with family violence and child abuse both as third degree felonies.

The alleged victim, his 1-year-old daughter.

Court documents state the baby girl was picked up at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

When Niosy returned the girl less than an hour later, she appeared to be bruised and bleeding...

But, that's not all.

Court documents state the girl couldn't walk - her thigh was swollen and painful to the touch.

Doctors later determined the girl had a broken femur - or thigh bone and would need surgery. She was admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital early Wednesday morning.

No word yet on how she sustained the injuries - only that she was in Niosy's care at the time.

Public Defender Peter Sablan asking the court to release the defendant from jail, saying, "He's a long time resident. He has a job. He has five dependents, as indicated. We ask for his release today."

If his name sounds familiar, Niosy was arrested back in January for false reporting.

KUAM files show police were called to Fine Store in Dededo where a man reported his car was not only stolen, but his 3-year-old daughter in the back seat.

After an AMBER alert was disseminated islandwide, the child's mother reported the girl was safe and sound - at home.

KUAM files show Niosy admitted to knowing what he did was wrong, but didn't think of the consequences of his deception.

That case, according to probation, remains active and Niosy failed to attend his last court hearing.

The court ultimately set bail at $15,000, as recommended by the government.

His next court appearance is set for January 5.