Dededo family discuss fire that took their home

A fire that engulfed a Dededo family's wood-and-tin home left them with nothing over the Christmas holiday.

19-year-old Jacob DeGuzman was home at the first sign of fire on Tuesday afternoon. "The fire started in my room. It started when I went into my room, my whole bed was on fire," he recalled.

Though he and his uncle tried to suppress the flames, it was too late. "I tried to put it out with the hose right next to my house. But the fire was too big to put it out," he said.  The wood and tin structure was engulfed in flames in a matter of minutes. KUAM cameras catching a glimpse of fire fighters working to extinguish the fire until the late afternoon hours.

Though the Guam Fire Department has yet to release the cause of fire, DeGuzman believes it sparked from a candle in his bedroom.

"It was probably a candle," he estimated. "Everything just went up into flames."

DeGuzman lives with his mother, Carmita Quintanilla and another relative. The family have lived on the property since March 2016.

Carmita said, "I was in Santa Rita...I had just gone there for Christmas day, just to get out of the house. A lot of people saying it's fortunate because I'm disabled and I probably wouldn't have made it out."

Only rubble and ash remain. The family unable to return home, but grateful no one was hurt.  "I just thank god that everyone's safe. That's all that matters," said Carmita, adding through tears, "I'm overwhelmed and it's just a lot. I thank everyone out there because everyone's been really supportive. And I thank our community and I really do thank everybody."

"American Red Cross is helping us already, so far, our mayor, any help would be appreciated - I'm just trying to figure out where to go from here."

If you would like to assist the family, call the Dededo Mayor's Office at 632-5203.

