Rape conviction will stand for Roland Borja

Roland Vincent Borja's rape conviction will stand following an opinion issued today by the Supreme Court of Guam.

Borja appealed his case for several reasons. Among them, he argued he received ineffective counsel and that the trial court improperly replaced a juror with an alternate one. Borja was convicted of raping a 13-year- old girl.

The Supreme Court upheld his conviction of first degree criminal conduct, second degree csc and child abuse after finding that he couldn't support his arguments.