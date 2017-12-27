Siegal Masang accused of domestic disturbance with pregnant woman

A man is under arrest after a disturbance at the Pacific Towers in Tamuning Tuesday night. The victim - an expectant mother. 27 year old Siegal Masang is charged with family violence.

Court documents state, the suspect was arguing with the victim when he allegedly grabbed her by the hair, shoved her head against the wall then pulled her to the ground. He's also allegedly hit her head on the ground.

The suspect, however, told police during the fight the woman threw a TV to the ground and that's when he grabbed her and pinned her to the floor. The victim told police she is one month pregnant and was experiencing complications.